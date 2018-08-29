AZZ (AZZ) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

News articles about AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AZZ earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.9080652780968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get AZZ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.42. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $45,618.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,618.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.