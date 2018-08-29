B Communications (BCOM) Given News Impact Score of 0.06

News coverage about B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.384612747662 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of B Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. B Communications has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.41.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

