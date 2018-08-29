B. Riley Weighs in on Kirkland’s, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Kirkland’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.18. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.33 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 147,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 23.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 718.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

