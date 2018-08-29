Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 643,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $11,731,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 448.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 493,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

BANC stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other Banc of California news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 140,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $2,824,372.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $95,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 640,656 shares of company stock worth $12,808,384 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.