Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.26 ($8.45).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

