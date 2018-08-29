BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BANCO BRADESCO/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.2995639081782 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

BANCO BRADESCO/S stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.42%.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.