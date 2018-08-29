Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Position Lifted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,751 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8,247.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BSAC opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $717.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.94 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.72%. analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

