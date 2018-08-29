Bank of America Corp (BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $22.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.91 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $21.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.81 billion to $93.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

