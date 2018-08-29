Bank of Montreal (BMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7386 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Bank of Montreal has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 886,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,662. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

