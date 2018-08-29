Bank of Montreal Can Invests $187,000 in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Flotek Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,702,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 612,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,237,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 582,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 209,418 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

