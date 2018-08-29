Bank of Montreal Can Invests $193,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

