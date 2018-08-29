Bank of Montreal Can Sells 67,836 Shares of Progress Software Co. (PRGS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 342,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 298.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 172,313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.78. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

