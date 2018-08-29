Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.77 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $73,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 63.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500,760 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 29.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,836,000 after acquiring an additional 363,613 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 107.8% in the first quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 676,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 351,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 10,605.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at $10,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

