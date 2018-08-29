Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNS. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.62.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,821. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$73.91 and a 12-month high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Penner acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson acquired 1,900 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,775.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

