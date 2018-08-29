Bank Ozk (OZK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on OZK. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank Ozk stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.