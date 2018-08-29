Bankex (BKX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $922,102.00

Bankex (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Bankex has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bankex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Hotbit and IDEX. Bankex has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $922,102.00 worth of Bankex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bankex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00289582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00158364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035463 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bankex Token Profile

Bankex launched on July 11th, 2017. Bankex’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,709,309 tokens. Bankex’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankex’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. Bankex’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for Bankex is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bankex Token Trading

Bankex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.