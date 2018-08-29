BankUnited (BKU) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,042,000 after buying an additional 63,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,415,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,536,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,917,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,630,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 286.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,851,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 2,114,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,809,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,330,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

