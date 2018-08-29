Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.71% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.