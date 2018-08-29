Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,660 ($34.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,609 ($33.66) to GBX 2,630 ($33.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.31) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($25.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.28) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,373.40 ($30.62).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,419 ($31.20) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,472 ($31.89).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.10 ($0.76) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Bunzl had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.