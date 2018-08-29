Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162,129 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.75% of Baxter International worth $296,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after acquiring an additional 404,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

