Bayer (BAYN) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.65 ($127.50).

BAYN stock opened at €82.29 ($95.69) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

