BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of BB&T worth $245,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

