Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

