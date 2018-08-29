Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.39% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $69,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 314,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Knisely purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 332,220 shares of company stock worth $12,914,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.