Bechtle AG (BC8) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.88 ($99.85).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €89.40 ($103.95). 100,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

