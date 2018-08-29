Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,603 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 1,995,488 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Beneficial Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 10,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $183,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 26,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $437,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,977 shares of company stock worth $1,461,895 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 818,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

BNCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNCL opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.55. Beneficial Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

