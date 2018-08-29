Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 882,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 154.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.