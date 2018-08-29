Best Buy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 26,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the average daily volume of 2,392 put options.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 850.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

