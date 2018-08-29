Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $92.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,166. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,893,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,675 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,287,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $156,794,000 after acquiring an additional 962,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $233,756,000 after acquiring an additional 742,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,919,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

