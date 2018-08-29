Best Buy’s (BBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

