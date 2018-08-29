BestChain (BEST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the dollar. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BestChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004673 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022421 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00261244 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004581 BTC.

About BestChain

BestChain (CRYPTO:BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es.

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

