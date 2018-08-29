Bezant Price Reaches $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. Bezant has a market cap of $6.37 million and $252,327.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00281556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036311 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,900,144 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.