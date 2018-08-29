BidaskClub Upgrades DryShips (DRYS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DryShips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ DRYS opened at $4.94 on Friday. DryShips has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter. DryShips had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DryShips by 932.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DryShips by 3,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DryShips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DryShips by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DryShips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

