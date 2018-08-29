Bilibili (BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

