BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $188.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.06. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $189.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,043,900. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

