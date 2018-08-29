BIOLASE (BIOL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIOLASE earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.8532148907716 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BIOLASE stock remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,833. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 72.43% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan T. Md Lord acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 536,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Beaver acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,402 shares of company stock worth $259,503 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

