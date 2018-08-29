BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier Sells 2,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BMRN traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,881. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $94,200,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $13,166,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $3,837,000.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

