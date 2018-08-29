Bitcloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,223.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $255,888.00 and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 24,920,884 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.