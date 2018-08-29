Bitcoin File (BIFI) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

Bitcoin File (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Bitcoin File has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $102,241.00 worth of Bitcoin File was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin File has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin File coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006420 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011307 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin File Profile

Bitcoin File (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Bitcoin File’s total supply is 21,050,000,000 coins. Bitcoin File’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin File Coin Trading

Bitcoin File can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin File directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin File should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin File using one of the exchanges listed above.

