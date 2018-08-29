Bitpark Coin (BPC) Market Capitalization Tops $630,465.00

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Bitpark Coin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitpark Coin has a total market cap of $630,465.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitpark Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitpark Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00280846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00158099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035971 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitpark Coin Profile

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_. The official website for Bitpark Coin is bitpark.net.

Buying and Selling Bitpark Coin

Bitpark Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitpark Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpark Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitpark Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitpark Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitpark Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.