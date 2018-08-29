BitWhite Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $603,639.00 and approximately $52,757.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00088080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

