BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Director Sells $840,123.59 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Patrick Walsh sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $840,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,825.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Patrick Walsh sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $521,150.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Patrick Walsh sold 1,200 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $759,960.00.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 313,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

