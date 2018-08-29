Black Hills Corp (BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Howard Weil began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 56.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

