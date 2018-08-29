Black Knight (BKI) vs. Twilio (TWLO) Head to Head Review

Black Knight (NYSE: TWLO) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 22.67% 13.52% 6.13% Twilio -18.29% -21.41% -13.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Knight and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 10 0 2.83 Twilio 0 1 16 0 2.94

Black Knight presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.81%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $68.86, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Twilio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.05 billion 7.57 $182.30 million $1.32 40.38 Twilio $399.02 million 19.59 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -102.85

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Twilio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

