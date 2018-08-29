Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.66%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

