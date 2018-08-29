BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,088,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,361,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $7,096,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.