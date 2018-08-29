BlackRock Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.32% of Harris worth $1,428,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Harris by 40.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Harris by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harris by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Harris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harris by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRS shares. Argus raised their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

