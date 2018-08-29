BlackRock Inc. Sells 213,150 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Andeavor worth $1,360,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDV. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Andeavor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after buying an additional 108,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Andeavor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Andeavor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

In other Andeavor news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $7,835,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,892,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,061 shares of company stock worth $48,553,824 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

