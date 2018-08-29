BlackRock Inc. Sells 82,555 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82,555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.61% of Teleflex worth $1,303,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23,599.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,175 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $60,706,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 44.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2,759.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $238,035.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.69, for a total value of $2,311,195.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,831.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,002 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,163. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.10.

NYSE TFX opened at $247.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.70 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

