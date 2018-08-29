Blockchain Quotations Index Token Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (BQT)

Blockchain Quotations Index Token (CURRENCY:BQT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Blockchain Quotations Index Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $184,469.00 worth of Blockchain Quotations Index Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Quotations Index Token token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Blockchain Quotations Index Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00282671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00158313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Blockchain Quotations Index Token Token Profile

Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official website is www.bqi.com/cn. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official Twitter account is @BQIofficial.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Quotations Index Token

Blockchain Quotations Index Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Quotations Index Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Quotations Index Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Quotations Index Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

